Virginia Beach man arrested, charged with 15 counts of having child pornography

A Virginia Beach man is in custody Friday morning on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers arrested Joel Matthew Botts, 46, on Sept. 30.

The department's Special Operations team searched the 600 block of Red Horse Lane and found evidence to charge Botts with 15 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of its distribution.

He's being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond.