Virginia Beach man arrested for distribution of child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested Tuesday for the distribution of child pornography after a months-long investigation, police said.
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers got a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of Sandy Court after an investigation revealed crimes involving child pornography were taking place there.
Officers arrested 25-year-old Cecil Stewart and charged him with four counts of distribution of child pornography.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau at 757-427-1749 or submit your information anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or P3 Tips.