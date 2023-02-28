Virginia Beach man arrested for distribution of child porn

Virginia Beach police said the man was arrested for distribution of child pornography after a month's long investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested Tuesday for the distribution of child pornography after a months-long investigation, police said.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers got a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of Sandy Court after an investigation revealed crimes involving child pornography were taking place there.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Cecil Stewart and charged him with four counts of distribution of child pornography.