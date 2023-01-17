Virginia Beach man arrested following chase with officers

Once apprehended, police said they found a 9mm handgun and nine grams of crack cocaine in the man's car.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in custody following a foot pursuit with Virginia Beach officers Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said they got an alert from a gun detection technology, ShotSpotter, in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers got to the area, they saw a car run a red light and speed off. VBPD said officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver wouldn't stop.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Sterling Nichols, then ran from the vehicle and reportedly led officers on a foot pursuit.

Once apprehended, officers found a 9mm handgun and nine grams of crack cocaine in Nichols' car, VBPD said.

Nichols was charged with the following:

Three counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of schedule I/II narcotics

Simultaneous Possession of a Firearm

Felony Eluding

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

Reckless Driving

Numerous traffic charges