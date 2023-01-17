Virginia Beach man arrested following chase with officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in custody following a foot pursuit with Virginia Beach officers Friday afternoon.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said they got an alert from a gun detection technology, ShotSpotter, in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court just after 3:30 p.m.
When officers got to the area, they saw a car run a red light and speed off. VBPD said officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver wouldn't stop.
The driver of the car, 37-year-old Sterling Nichols, then ran from the vehicle and reportedly led officers on a foot pursuit.
Once apprehended, officers found a 9mm handgun and nine grams of crack cocaine in Nichols' car, VBPD said.
Nichols was charged with the following:
- Three counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- Simultaneous Possession of a Firearm
- Felony Eluding
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits
- Reckless Driving
- Numerous traffic charges
He is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.