Virginia Beach man arrested on several 'violent' charges, Chesapeake police say

The charges of Eugene Fulford, 37, include abduction, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested by the Chesapeake Police Department Wednesday for several "violent" charges.

The Chesapeake Police Department didn't specify what led to Fulford's arrest but said officers searched his home on Carrington Avenue in Virginia Beach after taking him into custody.

Anyone with information about what Fulford did is asked to reach out to the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip using P3 Tips.