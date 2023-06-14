Virginia Beach man arrested on several 'violent' charges, Chesapeake police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested by the Chesapeake Police Department Wednesday for several "violent" charges.
The charges of Eugene Fulford, 37, include abduction, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Chesapeake Police Department didn't specify what led to Fulford's arrest but said officers searched his home on Carrington Avenue in Virginia Beach after taking him into custody.
Anyone with information about what Fulford did is asked to reach out to the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip using P3 Tips.
People don't have to share their names or testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, people could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.