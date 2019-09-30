VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police arrested and charged a 74-year-old man accused of setting his own home on fire over the weekend while his wife was inside.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Falkirk Court on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.

Units were able to put out the flames quickly after they arrived to find light smoke visible in the living room of the home. The living room sustained heavy damage while the rest of the home sustained moderate smoke damage.

Richard Butler was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. After being released from the hospital on Sunday, he was charged with threatening to burn and arson of an occupied dwelling and taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Butler's wife was able to escape the fire unhurt. No firefighters were injured either.

No other details have been released at this time.