Virginia Beach man convicted of attempted sex trafficking of a minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, a federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man on attempted sex trafficking of a minor, among other charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 38-year-old Daniel Alan Puff was arrested after trying to exchange money for sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover agent.

The investigation began on March 29, 2022, and Puff was arrested the next day after Puff reportedly tried to meet with the undercover agent in Chesapeake.