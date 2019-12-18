VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A federal judge convicted a Virginia Beach man on Wednesday on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

Court documents and evidence presented in court said 30-year-old Augustin Dante Ezequiel Arce shared images of child sexual abuse over a peer-to-peer network throughout 2017 and during the first part of 2018.

An Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department downloaded images of child sexual abuse in an undercover capacity from Arce’s mobile devices.

In August 2018, Arce was indicted by a federal grand jury. After being asked to turn himself in, Arce fled the district and was found several months later in southern California, living in a tent.

Ezequiel Arce faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison when he's sentenced on April 2, 2020. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

