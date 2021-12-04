Virginia Beach Police: man filmed women in 'state of undress' at Lynnhaven Mall

A release from VBPD said there had been several incidents of illegal filming reported between December 2020 and March 2021. Investigators are trying to help victims.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man on March 30 after several reports that someone had been filming undressed women at Lynnhaven Mall.

A release from investigators said the reports spanned between December 2020 and March 2021 - and although they knew of several victims, the VBPD Special Victim's Unit thought more people could have been affected.

The department reached out to let people know that if they'd been violated with illegal filming, they could come forward for help.

"One incident occurred at Victoria's Secret, where it was reported that the suspect placed his phone under the skirt of a female victim while in the store," investigators wrote. That day, the suspect fled the mall.

"Two additional reports were filed at Francesca's store, where it was reported that the same described suspect put a cellphone through the curtain of an occupied dressing room and took photos," police wrote. Again, the suspect ran.

Police identified and arrested Jalen Kari Slaughter after a report of suspicious behavior in March.

The 26-year-old Chesapeake man was taken to the Virginia Beach City Jail, and faces three counts of misdemeanor unlawful filming, misdemeanor spying into dressing room and felony unlawful filming.

If you think you could have been illegally filmed in a state of undress, or your dependent might have been filmed, please call the city's SVU at 757.385.4101.