Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to illegally owning machine gun after Norfolk shooting

The plea comes after police chased Shy'Quan Dodson, 25, from Tunstall Avenue in Norfolk into Portsmouth back in July of 2021.

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to illegally owning a machine gun, and could spend up to 10 years in jail for the offense.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber's office pursued the case. A statement from Aber said that on July 18, 2021, Norfolk Police saw people shooting at each other not far from E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

When the suspected shooters drove away in three cars, police officers followed Dodson into Portsmouth, where his vehicle crashed.

A gun was thrown from the car during the police chase. Aber said that after the crash, Dodson got out of the car and tried to run away, but the officers arrested him.

Investigators searched his phone and found photos of Dodson with the automatic machine gun that was thrown from the car during that chase. Aber said he'd also sent messages to someone from his phone about buying and selling machine gun conversion kits.