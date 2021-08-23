Virginia Beach man pleads guilty to killing husband, hitting mother-in-law with car

Authorities say Roel Delua killed his husband, 32-year-old John Kilgore, inside a home on Rose Petal Drive in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his husband. A judge sentenced Roel Delua to 30 years in prison.

Delua’s lawyer said he regrets his actions the night of the crime and was willing to plead guilty. Annette Miller said Delua had memory lapses of that night. She said when he began taking medication for his mental health, he fully understood the severity of his actions.

Delua pleaded guilty to four charges — second-degree murder, hit and run, stabbing someone in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

The Commonwealth's Attorney and the defense agreed to dismiss an arson charge against Delua.

Back in 2019, authorities say Delua killed his husband, 32-year-old John Kilgore, inside a home on Rose Petal Drive in Virginia Beach. His lawyer said Delua and his husband were in the process of getting a divorce.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, evidence shows Kilgore went to the home to meet someone to buy a desk. His mother drove him to the home and waited outside. Once the purchase was complete, they said Delua stabbed Kilgore several times and left his body in the home. That same night, authorities say Delua set fire to the home.

As he left the home, he hit his mother-in-law with his car and left her at the scene.

A judge sentenced Delua to 30 years in prison. This sentence is more than the maximum amount of time for these crimes which is 25 years and eight months.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said the victim’s family, who wasn’t in the courtroom, was in favor of this agreement and is ready to move forward.

The defense recommended to the judge that Delua would like to stay in a penitentiary where he could focus on his mental health.

The judge added that recommendation to the plea agreement but said he could not make that call.