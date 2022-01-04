Virginia Beach man sentenced to prison for armed robbery, accomplice pleads guilty to attempted murder

The Virginia Beach Police Department had been investigating several robberies that had happened in the area previously.

A 23-year-old man from Virginia Beach was sentenced today to 87 years in prison for multiple counts, including armed robbery.

A release from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office says Jahkil Tiashion McPhail, 23, of Virginia Beach had pleaded guilty in 2021 to two counts of Robbery, three counts of Use of a Firearm, Conspiracy, Abduction and Wearing a Mask in Public.

His sentencing was reduced by 47 years, so he will only spend 40 years in prison.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth's Attorney said on October 11, 2018, McPhail and co-defendant Jasper Wynn had planned to rob the 7-Eleven on South Independence Boulevard. They approached two different employees with their guns and then stole money and cigarettes.

The officers then confronted the two men, who began to run away on foot. The account says Wynn proceeded to shoot at the officers as he ran, and they fired back. As a result, he was struck in the right forearm by a bullet and one of the officers was grazed by a bullet on his leg.

The officers were able to detain McPhail later when they found him hiding behind a shed in a nearby backyard.

Wynn was detained behind a nearby business. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of robbery, three counts of Use of a Firearm, Conspiracy, Abduction and Wearing a Mask in Public.