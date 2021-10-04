Virginia Beach man sentenced for cheating 1,700 victims in internet loan scams

Ronald A. Smith's scam defrauded people out of $1,076,000. Authorities say he also fraudulently collected unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday a Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently taking over $1 million from victims seeking loans.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 60-year-old Ronald A. Smith's scam defrauded nearly 1,700 people out of $1,076,000. Authorities say Smith also fraudulently collected unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said Smith defrauded people from the company he shared with his wife and co-defendant Terri Miller: Business Development Group. This online company advertised that, for a fee, it could help people work through the application process to obtain Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

Most of the Business Development Group's customers never saw those loans. The DOJ said in many cases, customers weren't offered any help whatsoever with their applications.

Between 2012 and 2018, authorities said the couple solicited potential customers on the basis of false, fraudulent, and misleading statements and representations, including:

their company was headquartered at the Trump Building in New York City with additional offices in Las Vegas

that it was affiliated with the SBA

that it had favorable relationships with banks across the nation

it had assisted well-known large companies in obtaining SBA loans

Smith was charged for a nearly identical scam in 2006 and was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison back then.