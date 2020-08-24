Virginia Beach man sentenced for seriously injuring woman

Terrence Williams was convicted of a brutal attack on a woman in Virginia Beach back in 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for the brutal assault of a woman last year.

35-year-old Terrence Wilson was sentenced Monday after previously being found guilty of malicious wounding.

Prosecutors said back on May 2, 2019, Wilson attacked the victim -- who had been in a previous relationship with Wilson -- at her home.

What began as an argument on her front driveway turned violent when Wilson picked up a piece of wood and struck the victim on the head with it. She was knocked to the ground and hit her head against the pavement, immediately knocking her out.

Arriving police initially thought the victim was dead because she was not moving and the amount of blood on the pavement.

She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in a coma for five days. When she awoke, she was confused and terrified about where she was and how she ended up in the hospital, having few memories of the attack.

She's had to learn how to walk again, recover her memory, and has undergone several surgeries for a broken jaw. She continues to have balance and memory issues, and suffered PTSD from the attack.