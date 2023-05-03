Virginia Beach man sentenced for murder of wife in 2019

Brandon Wyatt Wysong, 34, was arrested in November of 2019 after police say he shot and killed his wife, Elena Victoria Wysong, in the 800 block of Westminster Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, Wysong and his wife, Elena, got into an argument in the living room of their home. Wysong reportedly headbutted Elena.

The oldest of the couple's three children saw Wysong with his gun and then pull Elena into the laundry room, according to officials. The child heard her mother screaming and then multiple gunshots.

The Virginia Beach CA said Wysong had fired three shots, with one striking Elena in the back of the head. The child attempted CPR and used her mother’s phone to call 911.

Police K-9 units reportedly found Wysong hiding in the woods nearby the home. The city's Commonwealth Attorney said Wysong admitted to shooting Elena and hiding his gun at a park in an interview with detectives. He reportedly took the detectives to the park to point out the location of the gun, which was recovered by police.

Wysong also had previous convictions of burglary, credit card fraud, destruction of property and trespassing.

In February, Wysong pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.