Virginia Beach mom recalls 'scary' MacArthur Center mall shooting

Caitlin Sheehan was at the mall with her four children on Saturday evening when someone shot and killed a man and injured two others.

NORFOLK, Va. — For people who live and work in downtown Norfolk, another deadly shooting has caused another blow to the community.

Saturday evening, someone shot and killed a 33 year-old man at MacArthur Center mall and wounded two others.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Police identified the victim as Roosevelt A. McKinney.

Caitlin Sheehan was at the mall with her boyfriend and four children. But what should have been a normal Friday night out with the family took a scary turn.

“Never in my wildest dreams or our wildest dreams did we think we would be in that setting," Sheehan said. "Employees just running like, ‘Get out! Get out! Get out!’ And we thought it was a fire. Well everyone was like, ‘There’s a shooting! There’s a shooting!’”

She said she was by the food court where people were panicking and hiding in the bathroom or trying to run outside.

She said she grabbed her kids and ran, as well, not sure exactly what was going on.

She said her four-year-old daughter is still reeling from the incident.

“She woke up this morning because we were going to go to the park," Sheehan said. "She’s like, ‘I don’t want to go. There’s going to be a shooting.’ I was like, ‘No baby. There’s not.’”

Sheehan said something more needs to be done about the rising gun violence.

“I’m not against people having them, but don’t have them just to do that," she said.

According to police, officers found McKinney outside the mall with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police found two more people with non-life threatening injuries. According to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, both of them were struck in their ankles.