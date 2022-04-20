Man sentenced for murder of man who was found in Virginia Beach lake

William Alberto Oliva Rodriguez pleaded guilty for his role in the killing of Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado, whose body was discovered by kayakers in 2018.

A man on Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the gang-related murder of another man in Virginia Beach in 2018.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old William Alberto Oliva Rodriguez pleaded guilty for his role in the killing of 19-year-old Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado, whose body was discovered by kayakers near the shoreline of Lake Lawson/Lake Smith.

The kayakers found the body of Sanchez-Guardado on the morning of July 6, 2018, and called police. The medical examiner determined Sanchez-Guardado had been shot in the back of the head.

Investigators later determined the murder was related to MS-13 gang activity. Prosecutors said Rodriguez, along with Melvin Edgardo Molina-Ramos and three other MS-13 gang members, killed Sanchez-Guardado because they believed he was involved with a rival gang. Investigators said, however, that they could not find any evidence to support that.

Prosecutors said Molina-Ramos, a senior member of MS-13, ordered Rodriguez to take Sanchez-Guardado out on the lake under the guise of fishing. One of Rodriguez's co-defendants then shot Sanchez-Guardado in the back of the head, and Rodriguez took a picture as evidence.

Molina-Ramos threatened Rodriguez and the others with death if they failed in the killing or spoke about it afterward.

Molina-Ramos was previously convicted of the murder and is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence.