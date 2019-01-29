VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach naval officer was sentenced in early January to over four years in prison for his role in a $2.7 million fraud scheme, and for lying on his federal income tax reform.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Randolph M. Prince was a Navy officer at a Naval Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit based in Virginia Beach in charge of procurement. From the Spring of 2014 until Fall 2015, Prince took advantage of his role to steer government contracts to businesses of his choosing.

RELATED: Virginia Beach naval officer pleads guilty to defrauding the Navy out of $2.7M

These businesses were companies formed by Prince’s associates and purporting to be legitimate sub-vendors of military equipment, despite being vendors of nothing at all.

To steer the contacts, Prince and other rigged bids, substituted products on purchase orders and used fake invoices and delivery documents to make the purchased appear legit.

In the end, Prince ensured his command spend almost $2.7 on purchase orders to the fake companies. Prince knew the Navy would receive nothing in return for the false orders.

Since Prince was responsible for the ordering the items up-front, and confirming their delivery on the back-end, he was able to perpetuate the scheme for over 18 months without anyone knowing. Prince and others pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars from the scheme, money that Prince failed to report as income on his 2014 tax return.