Police haven't said if anyone is hurt, but they are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating a shooting Thursday.

According to the department, it happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road, which is right by the intersection with Baker Road.

Police haven't said if anyone is hurt, but they are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.