Teacher at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach facing charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The principal of Ocean Lakes High School sent a message to school families on Friday, saying a teacher had been charged with "alleged misconduct."

A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed that information, but couldn't share the name of the teacher or the nature of the charges.

13News Now has reached out to Virginia Beach Police for more information, and will update this story when officials share details about the case.

You can read the message from Principal Claire Le Blanc below:

Dear Ocean Lakes families—

You are receiving this correspondence because the Virginia Beach Police Department has charged an OLHS teacher for alleged misconduct. As a result, this teacher has been placed on leave and will not be back in the classroom until the case is resolved. Please be assured we will do whatever we can to support VBPD in their investigation. However, at this time, we are not part of the investigation and do not have information that can be shared.

The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously. If one of your child’s classes is impacted by this situation, you will receive a separate notification this evening.

Thank you for your support of Ocean Lakes High School.

Respectfully,