Virginia Beach police officer's car likely hit by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July

A spokesperson for the police department said the officer was driving on I-264, near the exit for Witchduck Road, when a bullet landed on the roof of the vehicle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a Virginia Beach City Council meeting about public health and safety Tuesday, a spokesperson said a police car was hit by what was likely celebratory gunfire on Independence Day.

A spokesperson for the police department said the officer was driving on I-264 around 10 p.m., near the exit for Witchduck Road, when a bullet landed on the roof of the vehicle.

The officer was not injured, and investigators don't believe he or she was targeted by the gunfire.

Police did say the roof of the police vehicle sustained minor damage.