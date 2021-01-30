Caught on camera: Virginia Beach pastor hoping to stop car part thief from swiping again

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Hampton Roads, according to Virginia Beach Police.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thieves are going around Hampton Roads swiping critical parts of people’s cars for quick cash.

Virginia Beach Police said catalytic converter theft cases are growing across the region. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Virginia Beach was recently targeted.

“We felt violated, and we don’t want anybody to be hit,” said Rev. Perez Gatling, pastor of the church.

Security cameras at the church caught a thief in the act at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday the 17th, just hours before service.

“One of my deacons, when he came to church, he looked under the minibus and realized part of the exhaust was hanging down,” Gatling said.

The catalytic converter is now missing. Pastor R. Perez Gatling said that stopped them from picking up parishioners who need help getting to church.

“They’ve inhibited our ability to serve our parishioners,” Gatling said.

Virginia Beach Police said they’ve had at least 20 converters reported stolen since January 1.

Gatling found out he wasn’t alone after a conference call with several Tidewater area pastors.

“A couple other pastors spoke up and their churches have been vandalized as well,” Gatling said.

A catalytic converter is a part of a car exhaust system and contains valuable metals.

We called around to Hampton Roads metal scrap yards and found out the used part can sell anywhere from $5 to $800 or more, depending on type and condition.

Police said Ford Econoline vans are targeted most often.

“It really scared me when I realized how pervasive this problem is,” Gatling said.

Gatling said they’ll pay about $700 to $800 for a new part, after insurance. He feels sorry for his parishioners, but also the thief.

“Those people are in such dire straits that they have to steal,” Gatling said.

He would still extend a hand to that thief in a heartbeat.

“Maybe they should come to us and the thing they are stealing, they can get that money from us as part of a benevolence offering,” Gatling said.

While security cameras don’t always stop the crime, they do help.