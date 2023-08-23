Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard's record expunged in Chesterfield County

He was charged with solicitation of prostitution in October 2021, but prosecutors set aside the charges.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The final chapter in the criminal case against a pastor at Rock Church in Virginia Beach has closed.

A judge agreed to clear John Blanchard's record in court Wednesday morning, nearly two years after Chesterfield County police arrested him for allegedly trying to meet with a teenage girl who turned out to be an undercover detective.

His arrest happened in October 2021 when the detective posed as a 17-year-old online and communicated through a chat system with Blanchard. He was charged with solicitation of prostitution after police said he showed up at a motel where they told him to meet.

But then, Chesterfield County prosecutors set the charges aside several months later, which led to an uproar of criticism against the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office before a judge appointed the special prosecutor.

A few months ago, the special prosecutor submitted his report, saying the additional evidence he received in this case did not support charging Blanchard with the same offenses.

In his report, he said Blanchard underwent special counseling as part of an agreement with the judge.

In court Wednesday morning, the special prosecutor appointed to handle this case said the evidence did not support any objection to John Blanchard's request to clear his own record in court.