Virginia Beach pet groomers plead guilty to multiple counts of 'inadequate care'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty Monday to 15 criminal charges of not providing adequate care for their pets.

This is the result of a January 17 incident, after officers with the Virginia Beach Animal Control seized four dogs from Vicki and Jeffrey Piva. The couple also surrendered 12 puppies, three birds, and one tortoise.

Under the plea agreement, the Pivas agreed to never own a pet again, except for the four dogs that will be returned to them Tuesday.