Virginia Beach Crime Solvers shares photos of people of interest in Oceanfront shooting

A writeup on the Crime Solvers website said the three unidentified people pictured in blurry photographs could be suspects in one of the Oceanfront shootings.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers website, a city nonprofit extension the crime line, shared photos on Monday of several people of interest from the Friday night string of shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

That night, three separate shootings in the area left eight people hurt and two dead. So far, three people have been arrested and charged concerning one of the shootings.

A Monday writeup on the Crime Solvers website said the three unidentified people pictured in blurry photographs could be suspects "involved in a firearm violation resulting in multiple victims at the Oceanfront."

The website said police are looking for their identities.

Here is how they were described:

A Black man of medium build wearing a black shirt with a graphic on it, black pants and red shoes. He was allegedly carrying a firearm.

A Black man of thin build wearing all black clothing and a gold chain. He had long dreads, and was allegedly carrying firearm.

A Black man wearing dark colored pants and a white t-shirt. He was allegedly carrying a firearm.

"If you recognize the pictured suspects, have seen them, or encounter individuals wearing similar clothing USE EXTREME CAUTION," Crime Solvers wrote.