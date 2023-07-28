Virginia Beach man to plead guilty after hit and run leaves 2-year-old dead

Police said 77-year-old Raul Santiago hit a child, failing to yield when turning right back in March. Court documents say continued driving away after the accident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Raul Santiago waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning. He is expected to plead guilty on September 18.

Santiago’s hearing lasted just a couple of minutes in Virginia Beach General District Court. The 77-year-old man faces a charge of felony hit and run with injury.

It all stems from an incident back on the evening of March 10. Virginia Beach Police said Santiago was driving a pickup truck and failed to yield while turning at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive.

Authorities said he hit a two-year-old child on the crosswalk. The child had crossed the street with a family member that night.

Court documents say he ran over the child and kept driving down the street. Officers found Santiago immediately and arrested him. The child later died at the hospital.

Neighbors told 13News Now in March they would often see the child on walks with family.

“They seem to be really nice people," said a man who didn't want to talk on camera. "They were forever waving at neighbors and walking.”

Court records also attorneys have reviewed body camera footage from an officer at the scene. Following the hearing Santiago’s lawyer describes the incident as a quote ‘horrible tragedy.’ His lawyer had no other comment outside of the courtroom.