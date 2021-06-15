17-year-old arrested for Virginia Beach shooting that left man seriously hurt

The 17-year-old's arrest came after an investigation into the sound of gunshots at 5500 Gower Place. A man drove himself to the hospital with serious injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenager was arrested and charged Tuesday for a shooting that left one man critically injured on June 13.

A statement from the Virginia Beach Police Department said the 17-year-old's arrest came after an investigation into the sound of gunshots at 5500 Gower Place on Sunday afternoon.

That day, around 7:45 p.m., officers were looking into the gunfire when a hospital called the department and said a patient had brought himself in with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, who has only been identified as an adult man, had critical injuries.

Investigators think he was shot near the basketball courts on Hampshire Lane, about a block from Gower Place.

Officers narrowed down a suspect, and Tuesday, arrested the unnamed teen on warrants for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said they collected more evidence from 5500 Baccalaureate Drive (about a mile from the Gower Place/Hampshire Lane scene) before making the arrest.

Virginia Beach's Homicide Unit is still working on investigating the shooting.

A release from the department said the teen was arrested without incident, and was at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Facility Tuesday afternoon.