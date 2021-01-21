Virginia Beach police arrest third suspect from Lynnhaven Pkwy December shooting

Police obtained warrants for Virginia Beach resident Tyrion Logan, 22, who was found in Youngstown, Ohio. He was arrested on malicious wounding charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thursday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said they'd charged a third person suspected of being involved in a Dec. 3 shooting.

That day, an 18-year-old sitting in his car was shot in the 5500 block of Lynnhaven Parkway, and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He survived the incident, and told 13News Now he'd never seen the suspects before.

In the next week, officers arrested 22-year-old E'ze Anyanwu Pritchard, of Virginia Beach, and 24-year-old Verneka Lynnae Wiggins, also of Virginia Beach.

"As investigators continued to gather evidence in this case, it was determined there was a third suspect involved who fled the state shortly after the shooting," a spokesperson wrote in the January update.

Police obtained warrants for Virginia Beach resident Tyrion Logan, 22, who was found in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was arrested on Jan. 14, and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.