Virginia Beach police arrest wanted person, seize several guns at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities say a person who was wanted for gun-related charges was located and arrested overnight at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers from the department's 2nd and 3rd Precinct Crime Suppression Squads were able to track the location of a "wanted felon" and made an arrest.

Officers said they found and confiscated several guns in a vehicle where the individual was.

Police did not provide any other details on the arrest but said there are additional charges underway for the individual and the driver of the vehicle. That includes concealed weapons and high-capacity magazine charges.

The officers from the 2nd and 3rd Precinct were applauded by Neudigate for preventing another potential shooting.