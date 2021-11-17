Virginia Beach PD urging people to lock vehicles after series of break-ins

Detectives said they have seen 213 larcenies from vehicles reported within a 28-day period, ending on Nov. 8.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is urging people to lock up their vehicles after hundreds of them were broken into over the last month.

In one scenario, police said they arrested two people for a series of car break-ins that happened in the area of Northampton Boulevard in late October.

An officer, with help from the city's Crime Suppression Squad, pulled a person over in the 4700 block of Spring Court believed to be involved in multiple car break-ins near Northampton Blvd.

Police discovered that the vehicle had not been registered nor did it belong to the driver, 33-year-old Lawrence Alexander Pretto of Virginia Beach, or the passenger, Kelly Louise Reardon.

Also, they said they found evidence from previous vehicle larcenies, as well as illegal narcotics.

Police said Pretto was charged with 3 counts of credit card theft and Reardon was charged with possession of narcotics. They are being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The police department said they have seen 213 larcenies from vehicles reported within a 28-day period, ending on Nov. 8. Out of those incidents, 19 included guns being stolen.