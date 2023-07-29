x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Virginia Beach Police chief Tweets about overnight bust

The photo shows three handguns - two of which had been reported as stolen - as well as marijuana and pills of an unknown nature.
Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate posted a Tweet with a photo Saturday morning showing off the haul from a bust overnight by the department's Oceanfront Community Oriented Policing team (OCOP).

The photo shows three handguns - two of which had been reported as stolen and one with extra ammunition clips - as well as a large quantity of marijuana - much of it repackaged - and pills of an unknown nature.

In the post, Neudigate offers praise to his officers, saying: "Nice work overnight by @VBPD OCOP officers at the Oceanfront!  Traffic stop yielded 3 arrests and the seizure of firearms (2 were stolen) and drugs.  Occupants also had several outstanding warrants!"

No other details are known.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Scammers trick people out of thousands in Chesapeake

Before You Leave, Check This Out