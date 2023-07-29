Virginia Beach Police chief Tweets about overnight bust

The photo shows three handguns - two of which had been reported as stolen - as well as marijuana and pills of an unknown nature.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate posted a Tweet with a photo Saturday morning showing off the haul from a bust overnight by the department's Oceanfront Community Oriented Policing team (OCOP).

The photo shows three handguns - two of which had been reported as stolen and one with extra ammunition clips - as well as a large quantity of marijuana - much of it repackaged - and pills of an unknown nature.

In the post, Neudigate offers praise to his officers, saying: "Nice work overnight by @VBPD OCOP officers at the Oceanfront! Traffic stop yielded 3 arrests and the seizure of firearms (2 were stolen) and drugs. Occupants also had several outstanding warrants!"

No other details are known.