Update: Police arrest suspect in Virginia Beach domestic barricade situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department asked people to stay away from a portion of Ship Chandlers Wharf Tuesday while they responded to a barricade situation.

A tweet from police said it was a domestic-related problem.

Just before 2:40 p.m., the department said they had officers in the 3600 block of that road, trying to diffuse the situation.

Dahlia Drive was also closed between Tealwood Drive and South Rosemont Road.

The police department tweeted they'd taken a suspect into custody "without incident" a few minutes before 4 p.m.

The department didn't name the suspect, or say what happened at the scene.