Two arrested in connection to alleged theft of $14,000 in gasoline from Virginia Beach pump

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspicious post on social media led the Virginia Beach Police Department to an unusual scheme: people bypassed a gas pump's credit card machine to sell gas for their personal, illegal gain.

Rashane Griffith, 24, and Devon Drumgoole, 21, were arrested and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Lt. Brad Wesseler said the setup allowed the men to steal about $14,000 in profit from the gas pump they hacked.

It's a scheme people are particularly vulnerable to, as gas price averages near $5.00 per gallon around the area -- historic highs.

Wesseler said officers first came across the post last week. It was offering people gasoline for half-price, and told people to message the author to find out where to get it.

Then, patrol officers saw a gas station in Virginia Beach that was open past its normal hours, with several cars in the parking lot.

Some investigative work connected the post to the after-hours business.

Wesseler said they think the people behind the scheme had technology that allowed them to bypass the pump's security. Now, the department is warning other gas stations about that possibility.

The investigation into this situation is ongoing.