Virginia Beach police investigate firearms violation in Bay Colony area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police were called to a situation in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach on Monday that resulted in a firearms violation.

Virginia Beach officers were called to the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Circle shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police tweeted that they were working a firearms violation and explained that a vehicle on that street sustained some property damage.

Thankfully, no one was injured.