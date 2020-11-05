Virginia Beach police investigate firearms violation in Bay Colony area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police were called to a situation in the Bay Colony area of Virginia Beach on Monday that resulted in a firearms violation.
Virginia Beach officers were called to the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Circle shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Police tweeted that they were working a firearms violation and explained that a vehicle on that street sustained some property damage.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Authorities haven't released anymore details including what led up to this situation or if any arrests were made.