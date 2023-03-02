Police investigate recent string of shootings in Virginia Beach

In Virginia Beach, two people have died and another is hurt after a string of shootings this week.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people have died and another is hurt after a string of shootings in Virginia Beach this week.

The latest happened on Holland Road Thursday morning, where someone shot a man.

Wednesday morning police said someone shot and killed a man near a Red Roof Inn on Ballard Court.

And new court documents reveal the suspect in a deadly shooting on Tuesday said it was an accident.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said when investigators responded to a home on Finespun Last on Tuesday, they found 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant shot in the chest.

Police said first responders couldn’t save Grant.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Jaiden Litton for Grant’s death and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

Court documents shed new light on what might have happened.

The paperwork said Litton told investigators he was attempting to unload Grant’s gun that day, and while unloading, he pointed the gun at her. He told them Grant tried to move the gun and when she did it “went off” and killed her.

A family member of the victim, who identified herself as Grant’s mother, also told 13News Now the shooting was an accident. She didn’t want to comment further.

Friday, Litton is scheduled for a bond hearing on the involuntary manslaughter charge in Virginia Beach General District Court.

13News Now reached out to see if Litton wanted to speak from jail, but he declined the request.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach police are still looking for the person who shot a man around 4 a.m. on Holland Road Thursday. The shooting happened in a shopping center near the Intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway. The man is expected to recover.

The owner of a bakery in the area said she arrived at work and saw police officers and crime tape all over the parking lot. She said investigators looked through her security camera video for possible leads but found nothing.