Virginia Beach police investigating homicide of 21-year-old on Marlwood Way

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating the homicide of a Virginia Beach man who called 911 for help after being shot last week.
Emergency dispatchers recieved the 911 call from 21-year-old Detral Dozier around 1:30 a.m. on March 19, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department statement.
Dozier told dispatchers he had been shot.
Emergency responders found him in the 47700 block of Marlwood Way with a gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital. He died there from his injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information abou this case to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Homidice Unit at 757-385-4101. You can also send an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or www.P3tips.com.