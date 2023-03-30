Virginia Beach police investigating homicide of 21-year-old on Marlwood Way

Emergency dispatchers recieved a 911 call from 21-year-old Detral Dozier around 1:30 a.m. on March 19, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department statement.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating the homicide of a Virginia Beach man who called 911 for help after being shot last week.

Emergency dispatchers recieved the 911 call from 21-year-old Detral Dozier around 1:30 a.m. on March 19, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department statement.

Dozier told dispatchers he had been shot.

Emergency responders found him in the 47700 block of Marlwood Way with a gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital. He died there from his injuries.