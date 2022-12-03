Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Pickering Street

Virginia Beach police first tweeted about the investigation at 3 a.m. Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.

Pickering Street is near Lake Edward off of Newtown Road.

Lee Johnson has lived on Pickering Street for about a year. In the early hours of Saturday morning he woke up to a crime scene just steps away from his front door.

From his porch, Johnson said he saw several police officers investigating a damaged car.

“I can’t even get out of my house. They wouldn’t even let you outside. You know, a detective put a little card under my door – ‘please call me about this shooting,’ -- and all that but it’s becoming a nuisance," Johnson said.

“You know it’s going to be the talk of the day all day today and then tomorrow too. And we’re not talking about positive things, we’re talking about negative things, and that’s not a good point to be right before Christmas.”