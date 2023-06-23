Virginia Beach police looking for 2 suspects involved in West Beach Tavern shooting

The shooting happened on May 7 and left two people hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for two people involved in a shooting at West Beach Tavern last month.

It happened on May 7 during the early morning hours. Police didn't share the circumstances that led to the shooting.

After getting the call around 1:30 a.m., police officers responded and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. Medics took him to a hospital to be treated.

Another person walked into a hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police shared pictures of the two suspects they're looking for.