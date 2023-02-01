Virginia Beach police: Armed man barricaded in home near Virginia Wesleyan University

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said the man was barricaded in a home in the 700 block of Gourmet Way with a weapon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man wanted for several warrants locked himself in a home near Virginia Wesleyan University Monday night, and refused to come out for police officers, the department said.

There wasn't anyone else inside the home, they said.

By 11:30 p.m., police were still asking people to avoid the area. A spokesperson called it "a rapidly evolving situation."