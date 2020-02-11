Virginia Beach police: man hurt in Holland Road shooting

In a tweet, a spokesperson said when responders got to the 3700 block of Holland Road, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Monday morning, the Virginia Beach Police Department shared details of a 1 a.m. shooting that left a man hurt.

In a tweet, a spokesperson said when responders got to the 3700 block of Holland Road, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital, and is expected to survive.

Right now, police don't have any suspect information. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Detective T. McMullen at the Virginia Beach Police Department, or the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.