Virginia Beach police officer charged with misdemeanor assault

24-year-old Jemarr Mosley Jr. is currently on administrative assignment and is facing a criminal charge of misdemeanor assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is charged with misdemeanor assault following a use-of-force investigation.

24-year-old Jemarr Mosley Jr. is currently on administrative assignment.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it stems from an incident on First Colonial Road back on February 9.

They didn't elaborate on what exactly happened but in a statement, Chief Paul Neudigate said Officer Mosley "used a level of force that was neither reasonable nor necessary, and that he strayed outside of his oath of responsibility and training."

Neudigate went on to say, "I take no pleasure in the fact that this officer faces criminal charges, but it is vital that we hold our profession accountable for misconduct."