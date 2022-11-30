Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun

The boys are 17, 14 and 13 years old. Officers say they had to deploy road spikes to get the car to stop, and then chase the teenagers on foot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car.

A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.

The officer signaled for the car to pull over, but said the driver wouldn't do that.

The police department ended up putting spikes on the road to deflate the car's tires. When that did eventually stop the car, police say three people got out and ran away.

Officers ended up catching three teenage boys, a 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 13-year-old.

One of them had a stolen gun, police say, and officers found a second gun in the car.

The teens are facing a list of charges including possession of a stolen gun, carrying a concealed gun, possessing a firearm as a minor, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are still looking into the case. If you know anything that could be helpul, please call detectives at 757-385-4101 or call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.