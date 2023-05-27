Police: Two men found shot in Virginia Beach late Friday night

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of someone who had been shot at a shopping center on Wesleyan Drive at Diamond Springs Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men are hospitalized and struggling for their lives after being shot Friday night, according to Virginia Beach Police.

According to a department spokesperson, their officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of someone who had been shot at a shopping center on Wesleyan Drive at Diamond Springs Road. At that location, they found a man who had been shot, but the spokesperson said police don't believe that's where the shooting took place. The man was taken to a local hospital in what was described as "very critical condition."

At some point, a second man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was also listed in "very critical condition." Police said it's "unclear at this time if these incidents are related."