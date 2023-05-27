Police: Two men found shot in Virginia Beach late Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men are hospitalized and struggling for their lives after being shot Friday night, according to Virginia Beach Police.
According to a department spokesperson, their officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of someone who had been shot at a shopping center on Wesleyan Drive at Diamond Springs Road. At that location, they found a man who had been shot, but the spokesperson said police don't believe that's where the shooting took place. The man was taken to a local hospital in what was described as "very critical condition."
At some point, a second man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was also listed in "very critical condition." Police said it's "unclear at this time if these incidents are related."
Anyone who might have information about this case is encouraged to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or report anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1 (888) 562-5887/ P3tips.com.