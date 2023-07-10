Virginia Beach police seize illegal guns during traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted on Monday that one of his precincts had seized five illegal guns in a traffic stop.
He says that Sgt. Ford of the 4th Precinct had been stopping a vehicle for faulty headlights when the guns were discovered.
Five guns in total were seized. Two were reported stolen, and one had an illegal full auto switch.
Chief Neudigate ended his recognition for the sergeant by saying that "proactive stops for equipment violations [are] still an integral part of keeping our community safe!"