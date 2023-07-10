Virginia Beach police seize illegal guns during traffic stop

He says that Sgt. Ford of the 4th precinct had been stopping a vehicle for faulty headlights when the guns were discovered.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted on Monday that one of his precincts had seized five illegal guns in a traffic stop.

Five guns in total were seized. Two were reported stolen, and one had an illegal full auto switch.