Virginia Beach Police Department seizes 6 illegal guns over the weekend

The Virginia Beach Police Department seized six illegal firearms over the weekend, with two of them being possessed by underage people.

The latest sweep was part of efforts in recent months from the Virginia Beach Crime Suppression Squad to reduce the possession of illegal weapons across the city.

There's no additional information on any charges at this time.

This past weekend was College Beach Weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. In the past, thousands of students flocked to the area, but this year's numbers were smaller than expected.

The Third Precinct @vbpd seized 6 illegally possessed firearms over the weekend because of the diligent work done by our Crime Suppression Squad and Patrol Officers. Two of the firearms were being possessed by juveniles. pic.twitter.com/9WUC05wSRn — Captain Jeffery Wilkerson (@JWilkerson_VBPD) April 12, 2022

During a busy night at the Oceanfront on March 7, the Crime Suppression Squad seized 10 illegal guns through the use of security cameras and patrol officers.

These efforts to reduce the chance of violent events come as gun violence levels spike in several cities across Hampton Roads.