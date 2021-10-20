One person hurt in shooting on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach

A spokesperson said one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to a hospital. The department didn't say how serious those injuries were.

Police officers are looking into a shooting in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach.

The department tweeted about the ongoing investigation shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said the suspect was cooperating with police officers and stayed at the scene.

They haven't shared a possible motive for the shooting, or what might have led up to it Wednesday morning.

