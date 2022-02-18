x
Police investigating early morning shooting in Virginia Beach

The victim who was shot is expected to survive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia  Beach Police responded to a shooting in the North Great Neck area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the city's dispatch services said the shooting happened near 300 North Great Neck Road just after 2 a.m. That's near the London Bridge Plaza shopping mall.

The dispatch spokesperson said the victim's injuries weren't life-threatening. They weren't yet able to say if it was one victim, or more than one.

This story will be updated when the police department shares more information about the scene.

