Police investigating early morning shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police responded to a shooting in the North Great Neck area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the city's dispatch services said the shooting happened near 300 North Great Neck Road just after 2 a.m. That's near the London Bridge Plaza shopping mall.
The dispatch spokesperson said the victim's injuries weren't life-threatening. They weren't yet able to say if it was one victim, or more than one.
This story will be updated when the police department shares more information about the scene.