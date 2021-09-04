Virginia Beach Police arrests suspected bank robber

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a person suspected of robbing a Navy Federal Credit Union Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the police department tweeted that the robbery happened on Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., and police officers had someone in custody by 12:30 p.m.
There was a heavy police presence on Haygood Road around 12:30 p.m., where the tweet says officers found the suspect.
Haygood Road is about three miles away from the credit union that was robbed.
The suspect hasn't been named yet, and officers haven't said what charges the person will face.
