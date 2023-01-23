'Suspicious death' investigation underway outside NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach police say

Investigators are near the intersection of Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle, which is close to the Ocean Gate Apartments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" along a road on the outskirts of Naval Air Station Oceana Monday morning.

The police department tweeted about it shortly after 8 a.m.

Police didn't provide any further information about their investigation, but 13News Now is working to learn more about what happened.

