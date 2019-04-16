VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are trying to track down suspects from a home invasion robbery that took place on January 9, 2019.

Around 2:50 p.m., Emergency Communications received a 911 call about an incident in the 100 block of Greendale Road.

Police said an armed man entered a home and tied up the resident, and a second man went into the home.

The following surveillance video was released:

Detectives said the two men took several items from the home before leaving. The resident was not injured.

The Virginia Beach Police Department described the first person as being in his late teens to early ’20s, 6’1” tall, 160 pounds with facial hair, wearing all dark clothing. The second man was described as being in his late teens to early ’20s, 5’ 6” to 5’ 7” tall, 130 pounds with a mustache. He was wearing a “puffy” jacket, gray hoodie, and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.