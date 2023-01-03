Virginia Beach prosecutors set aside abduction charge against Gary Morton

NORFOLK, Va. — A charge has been set aside for a man accused of killing a Virginia Beach woman.
The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office nolle prossed an abduction charge against Gary Morton, allowing the City of Norfolk's abduction and murder case against him to move forward.
Morton faced separate charges in both cities after police found 40-year-old Marie Covington dead in Norfolk. Her family reported her missing in Virginia Beach days earlier and an Ashanti Alert was eventually issued.
Morton is expected in Norfolk court in October. He has already been convicted of assault, strangulation, and other charges in Norfolk, stemming from an attack in Downtown Norfolk in September 2020. He's set to be sentenced on those charges in December.